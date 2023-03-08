Dispelling myths behind postpartum depression: Why mothers need proper care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Confusion between postpartum depression (PPD) and postpartum psychosis (PPP) are stopping many mothers from seeking proper care.

Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, or “Dr. B,” tells 11 News the two, however, are different and shouldn’t be confused.

Dr. B says PPD is what moms can get three to six months after childbirth, due to big hormonal changes and continuous physical, mental and emotional stress. If they breastfeed, PPD can happen one to two years later.

“There does seem to be a very drastic shift in mood postpartum,” said Dr. B, psychiatric nurse practitioner at Mentally STRONG. “It’s almost like during pregnancy, those hormones are protecting the mental health state. And then after the delivery, it kind of just melts away.”

She says there’s no one symptom, treatment or reason for PPD and that it’s case by case by case, person by person. Some, for instance, may experience it after every pregnancy. And some may show early signs, such as major depressive disorder and bipolar depression.

With postpartum psychosis, mothers often feel a “break in reality,” which could include intrusive thoughts of hurting themselves and/or their kids.

“People always ask me, when do you seek treatment with medication? And for me, that is a solid line. If you’re having intrusive thoughts of hurting yourself or hurting your child,” Dr. B tells 11 News.

Many mothers also fear once they’re diagnosed, their children may be taken away. Dr. B clarifies that with PPD, this is uncommon, especially if you’re actively working to overcome it.

“The majority of time ... postpartum depression is not even reportable,” Dr. B explained. “What is reportable is neglect or abuse to a child. And often, most people with postpartum depression are never going to get to that point because the reason they’re so depressed is that they’re putting that child first, before themselves.”

With PPP, however, the mom and children may be separated, for safety reasons. But PPP can be scary for moms too and often hinders them from reaching out for help.

“[When moms] actually get intrusive thoughts of hurting their child, but they have no intention of hurting their child ... that’s scary, and then they don’t want to tell anybody about that,” Dr. B said. “So it’s like this internal dialogue, that only makes the stress worse.”

Moms can usually get treated for PPD by their OBGYN, but there are additional resources, such as psychiatric clinics available.

Dr. B emphasizes that in your day-to-day, whether it’s with PPD or PPP, friends and family can be of huge help.

You should help moms take care of the kids, as well as themselves. Dr. B stresses that fitting in self care, such as good sleep or drinking enough water, can do wonders.

Also important is not putting pressure on mothers. Setting expectations, such as having to breastfeed, can be unhealthy.

Remember, they’ve already gone through a great deal with pregnancy and childbirth!

“When you’re on an airplane and they say, ‘Oh, stop and put the the mask on yourself before you put it on your child,’ we don’t do that,” Dr. B explained. “We don’t do that in life. And so that’s why it is so hard, and they have to teach us that every time we get on a plane.”

