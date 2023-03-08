Colorado man bought a lotto ticket worth $11.5 million on Valentine’s Day

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man won big after purchasing a lottery ticket on Valentine’s Day!

The Colorado Lottery is reporting Mohamed Y. of Aurora bought the ticket at the King Soopers at 19711 E. Smokey Hill Rd. leading to the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.

“When he received a ‘Claim at Lottery’ slip at the store, the clerk told him he had won at least $500,” part of a news release from the Colorado Lottery reads. “But he was in for the surprise of his life when he walked into the claims center and got the news that he had won the big prize of $11,555,105! Mohammed was (obviously) so excited he could hardly stand it. He immediately started thinking of the ways he could help others - even offering the Lottery staff a tip, but of course we can’t accept it! So, he said he plans on helping one of the schools in the area purchase needed supplies. He also called his wife and told her he’s taking her shopping. Mohamed’s exact words when he won were, ‘You guys made me happy, so I’m going to make others happy.’”

Mohamed chose the lump-sum option worth $5,777,552!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.