APPLY: 10 Colorado communities will be rewarded funding for outdoor fitness courts

An example of what a completed outdoor fitness court looks like.
An example of what a completed outdoor fitness court looks like.(National Fitness Campaign)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are partnering together to help bring 10 Colorado communities free, high-quality, outdoor fitness courts.

“I think we are just really excited to have this partnership with UCHealth and bring the campaign to the state of Colorado, and throughout the state of Colorado, to change health outcomes,” said Mike Cole, director of partnership development for NFC.

NFC is a wellness consulting firm on a mission to build healthy communities across the nation. They campaign with partners to plan, fund, and build fitness courts in schools, cities, and counties. Their latest partnership is part of UCHealth’s Ready. Set. CO initiative to help make Coloradans more active and re-claim the spot as the healthiest state in the nation.

“UCHealth is investing in the health of Colorado communities by partnering with National Fitness Campaign,” stated Cole.

NFC’s outdoor Fitness Courts feature several movement workouts and digital coaching options. Each Colorado UCHealth sponsored site will have experts on site to assist with healthy lifestyle programming. All courts are suitable for adults any age, ability, or fitness level.

Grant applications are open and competitive, so it’s recommended your organization, city, school, etc. applies right away to get a piece of the $1 million grant fund.

“Depending on how the grant works, and there is a range in grant sizes, but basically it could be up to a third total of funding required. So, it’s a significant start to the overall funding that’s required to launching the campaign,” said Cole.

To apply and for more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas House bill aims to lower the criminal penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana.
Safety concerns for marijuana sold at several Colorado stores, including locations in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs apartments go against national shrinking trends
Nicole Mallery from body camera footage April 7, 2021. Mallery speaking with law enforcement...
WARNING, GRAPHIC: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to release 96 videos tied to ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery dispute
City of Fountain to get a King Soopers
Salvador Bailon
Colorado man sentenced to 9 years in prison for assault

Latest News

Dispelling the myths behind postpartum depression
WATCH - Dispelling the myths behind postpartum depression
3.8.23
Another chilly day!
Firefighters at the scene near Fountain Boulevard and Hancock late on the night of March 7, 2023.
Fire at Springs homeless camp causes explosion
Community members are demanding CDOT add a red light to a dangerous intersection but CDOT says...
WATCH: CDOT says they won't install red light despite community demands