APPLY: 10 Colorado communities will be rewarded funding for outdoor fitness courts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are partnering together to help bring 10 Colorado communities free, high-quality, outdoor fitness courts.

“I think we are just really excited to have this partnership with UCHealth and bring the campaign to the state of Colorado, and throughout the state of Colorado, to change health outcomes,” said Mike Cole, director of partnership development for NFC.

NFC is a wellness consulting firm on a mission to build healthy communities across the nation. They campaign with partners to plan, fund, and build fitness courts in schools, cities, and counties. Their latest partnership is part of UCHealth’s Ready. Set. CO initiative to help make Coloradans more active and re-claim the spot as the healthiest state in the nation.

“UCHealth is investing in the health of Colorado communities by partnering with National Fitness Campaign,” stated Cole.

NFC’s outdoor Fitness Courts feature several movement workouts and digital coaching options. Each Colorado UCHealth sponsored site will have experts on site to assist with healthy lifestyle programming. All courts are suitable for adults any age, ability, or fitness level.

Grant applications are open and competitive, so it’s recommended your organization, city, school, etc. applies right away to get a piece of the $1 million grant fund.

“Depending on how the grant works, and there is a range in grant sizes, but basically it could be up to a third total of funding required. So, it’s a significant start to the overall funding that’s required to launching the campaign,” said Cole.

To apply and for more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.