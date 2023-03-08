Air Force Academy cadet dies in Park County

Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty
Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty(U.S. Air Force Academy)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Academy is grieving the passing of a member of its Falcon family.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a cherished member of our cadet wing,” said academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark in a statement Wednesday morning.

Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty, just 22, died Monday night while in Park County. Further details were not released.

“Cole was known for being a friend to others, for his jokes, and his unique ability to find humor in any situation -- from everyday life to a tough training event. I extend my personal condolences to his family, his squadron, and his friends,” Clark said.

Kilty was slated to graduate later this spring and was to commission as a second lieutenant in the Air Force. He was also planning to enter undergraduate pilot training. The academy says he was majoring in behavioral sciences and leadership.

“He leaves behind many grieving friends and a grieving family,” said AFA commandant of cadets Brig. Gen. Paul Moga.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Park County Coroner’s Office are investigating Kilty’s death, which the academy says is standard procedure whenever there is a death of a service member.

