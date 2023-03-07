WATCH: Colorado governor announces initiative to invest millions for math education

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis was joined by state legislators, teachers, after-school providers, and community members, to announce a plan for historic investments in math support for Colorado students.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the legislation will provide support for math instruction and improvement for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in an effort to get every Colorado student on track to math proficiency. The money will specifically go towards after-school programming, ninth-grade math interventions, instituting math best practices into educator preparation programs, and adding a focus on early numeracy into preschool quality standards.

The news release also detailed the Math Bright Spot Award-winning schools that demonstrated exceptional growth in math achievement since 2019. The awarded schools will receive $50,000 dollars of federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds.

The 12 schools to receive the Governor’s Math Bright Spot Award include:

Roosevelt Charter Academy, Colorado Springs

Chipeta Elementary School, Colorado Springs

Minnequa Elementary School, Pueblo

Fowler Junior High School, Fowler

Hi-Plains High School, Siebert

Chatfield Elementary School, Grand Junction

Moffat Senior High School, Moffat

La Jara Elementary School, La Jara

Avondale Elementary School, Avondale

Rocky Mountain Elementary School, Longmont

Thornton Elementary School, Thornton

Hudson Elementary School, Hudson

