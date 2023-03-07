WATCH: Colorado governor announces initiative to invest millions for math education

WATCH: Colorado governor announces multi-million dollar investment for math education
By Carel Lajara
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis was joined by state legislators, teachers, after-school providers, and community members, to announce a plan for historic investments in math support for Colorado students.

WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the legislation will provide support for math instruction and improvement for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in an effort to get every Colorado student on track to math proficiency. The money will specifically go towards after-school programming, ninth-grade math interventions, instituting math best practices into educator preparation programs, and adding a focus on early numeracy into preschool quality standards.

The news release also detailed the Math Bright Spot Award-winning schools that demonstrated exceptional growth in math achievement since 2019. The awarded schools will receive $50,000 dollars of federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds.

The 12 schools to receive the Governor’s Math Bright Spot Award include:

  • Roosevelt Charter Academy, Colorado Springs
  • Chipeta Elementary School, Colorado Springs
  • Minnequa Elementary School, Pueblo
  • Fowler Junior High School, Fowler
  • Hi-Plains High School, Siebert
  • Chatfield Elementary School, Grand Junction
  • Moffat Senior High School, Moffat
  • La Jara Elementary School, La Jara
  • Avondale Elementary School, Avondale
  • Rocky Mountain Elementary School, Longmont
  • Thornton Elementary School, Thornton
  • Hudson Elementary School, Hudson

