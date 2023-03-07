WATCH: Colorado governor announces initiative to invest millions for math education
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis was joined by state legislators, teachers, after-school providers, and community members, to announce a plan for historic investments in math support for Colorado students.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the legislation will provide support for math instruction and improvement for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in an effort to get every Colorado student on track to math proficiency. The money will specifically go towards after-school programming, ninth-grade math interventions, instituting math best practices into educator preparation programs, and adding a focus on early numeracy into preschool quality standards.
The news release also detailed the Math Bright Spot Award-winning schools that demonstrated exceptional growth in math achievement since 2019. The awarded schools will receive $50,000 dollars of federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds.
The 12 schools to receive the Governor’s Math Bright Spot Award include:
- Roosevelt Charter Academy, Colorado Springs
- Chipeta Elementary School, Colorado Springs
- Minnequa Elementary School, Pueblo
- Fowler Junior High School, Fowler
- Hi-Plains High School, Siebert
- Chatfield Elementary School, Grand Junction
- Moffat Senior High School, Moffat
- La Jara Elementary School, La Jara
- Avondale Elementary School, Avondale
- Rocky Mountain Elementary School, Longmont
- Thornton Elementary School, Thornton
- Hudson Elementary School, Hudson
