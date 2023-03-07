Verizon to raise prices on select plans

The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your cell phone bill may be going up if you are a Verizon customer.

The company says it is raising prices on some of its older cell phone plans.

Verizon is hoping the price hike on older plans will be an incentive to get customers to switch to its newest 5G plan.

Plans facing a rate change include Beyond Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited 55+, Go Unlimited and Verizon Unlimited. The company is encouraging customers to upgrade to plans such as 5G Get More or 5G Start.

People who prefer to stay on their older plans will have to pay $2 more a month.

The change takes effect on April 10.

AT&T took similar action last year, raising rates on some of its older plans as well.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road block at Page Road. State Patrol is investigating a deadly four-car crash on Highway...
12-year-old girl dies after 4-vehicle crash along Highway 94 in El Paso County Monday
City of Fountain to get a King Soopers
Body found in Teller County 3/2/23.
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found near Highway 67 in Teller County
Jaelee was last known to have been dropped off in the 2100 block of Chelton Road in Colorado...
Missing girl last seen in southeast Colorado Springs on March 3
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal

Latest News

CSFD shares emergency preparedness plans and tips for locals
WATCH - CSFD shares emergency preparedness plans and tips for locals
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference after unveiling his balanced...
WATCH LIVE: Colorado governor announces historic investment for math education
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
Sophomore Jaylyn Jackson is a member of the Sparkles cheer team, a group of cheerleaders with...
Cheer squad shines spotlight on inclusivity during basketball tournament
Sophomore Jaylyn Jackson is a member of the Sparkles cheer team, a group of cheerleaders with...
Cheer squad shines spotlight on inclusivity during basketball tournament