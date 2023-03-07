In times of disaster: CSFD responds to growing concerns that first responders aren’t prepared for crises

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department spoke with 11 News about their emergency preparedness amid a nationwide concern over prompt response from public safety officials during emergencies.

11 News is continuing our coverage of a new survey, which details Americans’ growing fear of natural and man-made disasters, as well as being able to reach first responders during those times.

The data highlights a main concern: Americans think that during dire times, rescuers may be too overwhelmed.

CSFD says their dispatchers are sometimes stretched thin, like when they get a rush in calls, but they have a priority system and will go to the most urgent scenes first.

“For instance, if you were to call us on a sprained ankle, you might be sitting there for a while before we send a resource because we’re going to direct our resources to whatever the most critical calls are needed at that point,” Chief Randy Royal explained. “Rescu[ing] someone out of a flood or getting their medication to their home because they’re stuck in a blizzard, those are gonna be your priorities.”

The chief also noted that the department has extra resources they can use for big events, such as severe weather. That includes calling in the off-duty team, other fire agencies, military partners and county, city and state aid.

For any kind of emergency situation, the chief says the goal is to arrive in “eight minutes or less, 90% of the time.”

CSFD also says they’re always training, even for emergencies we can’t predict, such as terrorist attacks.

These concerns all tie into another finding that more than 90% of people wanted local first responders to have backup communication.

The Mark43 expert we spoke with earlier says a typical 911 operating system is the computer-aided dispatch, or CAD system. This is what allows various emergency units to go out to different situations. But with power outages or high call volume, the systems may go down, especially if the technology is outdated.

We have that safety net here in Colorado Springs.

CSFD says they have a secondary backup dispatch system in place and can use their land lines and cell phones, even, if need be. Additionally, while their trucks have computers that are like maps, they also carry around physical ones, just in case.

“Now we’re still going to notify people. If the whole cell system went down, we’re gonna go door to door to notify everybody,” Chief Royal emphasized. “So, if technology fails, we go back to what we used to do, and we’ve done that for 100 years.”

CSFD is working to make sure they don’t let you down, even when technology may. But they stress that you share the responsibility for your safety too.

Chief Royal says think ahead. Can you evacuate? Do you have older family members or pets to consider?

“You should be prepared as a family and as individual,” he said. “I really encourage people to go to the websites, whether it’s on the city of Colorado Springs, the COS Ready, or the Pikes Peak Regional OEM site... and then get connected into the communication things that we have available.”

