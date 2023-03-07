Teen suspect in Fremont County double-homicide case identified

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - More than six months after the bodies of a couple from Arkansas were discovered, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced they identified a suspect.

The bodies of Shawn and Morgan Apple were found by hikers in the Phantom Canyon area on July 16, 2022.

“Using ballistics and forensic evidence the homicide scene was linked to a suicide case that was reported on July 17, 2022,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “The subject in the suicide case was 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris of the 3000 block of Highway 50, Cañon City. Mr. Harris was linked to the homicides of Shawn and Morgan Apple through forensic evidence, ballistic evidence and digital media records.”

It isn’t clear what, if any, connection Harris had to the Apples.

