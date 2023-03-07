Teen stabbed to death in Colorado Springs cold case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 35 years ago on Tuesday, a Colorado Springs teenager was found dead.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared a “CSPD Cold Case Anniversary” poster for 15-year-old Melissa Riedell.

“Melissa’s cause of death was determined to be stab wounds,” police wrote on social media. “Police found no evidence of forced entry and did not see signs of a significant struggle or items stolen from the apartment. Numerous friends, associates, neighbors, and members of the victim’s family were interviewed and physical evidence was collected from the scene. Forensic testing was done on several items of evidence during the initial investigation and continues as this technology advances.”

Melissa lived at 4750 Nightingale Dr. The neighborhood is near N. Union Boulevard and N. Academy Boulevard. The cold case detail by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation explains how her mother, Diana, found her daughter. The details can be hard to read. Diana found her daughter at 3 p.m. in their home.

“On entering she found her daughter, Melissa Riedell deceased lying on her own bed with a knife in her chest,” part of the CBI’s website on the Melissa Riedell cold case report reads. “An autopsy revealed that there was a ligature mark around Melissa’s throat, however the ligature itself was not found. Melissa had also been stabbed multiple times. The mother stated that she had spoken with Melissa by phone at approximately 2 p.m., and was to pick up her daughter and take her to visit a friend. There did not appear to be any forced entry and the door was locked when her mother arrived at 3 p.m. There was also no indication of sexual assault nor a struggle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

