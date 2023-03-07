Safety concerns for marijuana sold at several Colorado stores, including locations in Colorado Springs

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) alongside the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued a health and safety advisory for marijuana sold at several stores in Colorado.

Among the locations included in the safety advisory are several locations in Colorado Springs.

“Through an investigation, DOR has identified Harvest Batches produced by Green Street, LLC that initially passed contaminant testing, but subsequently failed retesting,” part of the advisory reads. “The contaminated Harvest Batches listed below were sold to patients or consumers between November 18, 2022 and February 21, 2023. Please see page two of this HSA for locations where the affected product was sold. Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the Regulated Marijuana Store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. If consumers experience adverse health effects from consuming the marijuana flower, they should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form.”

The full advisory is at the bottom of this article.

All affected marijuana has a label affixed to its container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number of the Regulated Marijuana Business that cultivated the marijuana as well as the Harvest Batch number assigned to the marijuana. Consumers should check the label of their container of Regulated Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) for the following license numbers and Harvest Batch numbers.

Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facility: 403-01933

Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility: 403R-01199

Total Yeast and Mold Contaminated Medical Harvest Batches:

WaffleconeR4HB10312022 (also failed for Aspergillus)

HBR2Cherrypunch11262022

Aspergillus Contaminated Medical Harvest Batches:

HB081522LAKushCake

Total Yeast and Mold Contaminated Retail Harvest Batches:

HB08112022AokiBerry

Sold at the following Medical Marijuana Stores:

-PI Holdings, INC (402-01144) Doing business as “The Chronic Boutique” 325 East Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80902

-Magnolia Road, INC (402-00883) Doing business as “Magnolia Road Cannabis Company” 1750 30th Street, Unit 84B Boulder, CO. 80301

-Platte Valley Dispensary, LLC (402-00588) Doing business as “Platte Valley Dispensary” 2301 7th Street, Unit B Denver, CO. 80211

-Adams Green Crossing, LLC (402-01145) Doing business as “The Chronic Boutique” 2727 Palmer Park Boulevard Colorado Springs, CO. 80909

Sold at the following Retail Marijuana Stores:

-Magnolia Road, INC (402R-00327) Doing business as “Magnolia Road Cannabis Company” 1750 30th Street, Unit 84A Boulder, CO 80301

-Magnolia Road, INC (402R-00962) Doing business as “Magnolia Road Cannabis Company” 1995 West Midway Boulevard Broomfield, CO 80020

