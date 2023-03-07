Out of control homeless camp fires raise concerns in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in southern Colorado are concerned with the high increase of out of control homeless camp fires in El Paso County.

Just last Thursday, Stratmoor Hills Fire District called several agencies to help them with an out of control fire. This fire was near Las Vegas and Janitell around 12:30pm in an unincorporated area of El Paso County.

Fire Chief of Stratmoor Hills Fire District Shawn Bittle tells 11 News the fire went from burning a ten by ten area to an acre and a half in just three minutes. Chief Bittle tells 11 News their biggest concern is how fast these fires can burn. The Chief tells 11 News it took seven crews including Colorado Springs Fire Department to put this fire out.

Out of control homeless camp fires are becoming a concern for the Stratmoor Hills Fire District. This is a fire they responded to last Thursday. It took the effort of seven fire crews to put this fire out. It burned an acre and a half in three minutes in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/72yutdjyjX — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) March 6, 2023

Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News this time last year in the first three months, they responded to a total of 216 homeless camp fires. The department responded to 301 homeless camp fires so far this year. The stats in 2023 include homeless camp fires burning at least an acre and a fire burning in a fire pit.

Stratmoor Hills Fire District tells 11 News so far this year, they have responded to a dozen homeless camp fires in the area. This time last year, they did not respond to a single homeless fire.

Stratmoor Hills tells 11 News most fires are caused by homeless people trying to keep warm or heat up a meal.

“The dangerous trends that we are noticing is high levels of trash, propane canisters, gas cans and lots of flammable liquids,” said Chief Bittle. “There are discarded items that could pose a threat to our firefighters.”

Stratmoor Hills is creating a homeless task force to fix this issue in our area. This group is made up of members of El Paso County Fire Chiefs Coalition and county officials. The group is using this task force to create new laws and regulations to try and solve the issues from fires from those who are experiencing homelessness.

Chief Bittle tells 11 News these meetings are essential to prevent these fires from increasing even more.

“It’s a huge strain of our resources throughout the county,” said Chief Bittle. “The Fire Chief’s Counsel is really concerned that our next major wild land fire is going to be caused by a homeless camp.”

The Task Force started their meeting this month. The group is aiming to meet regularly.

