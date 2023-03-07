New ‘Parking Finder’ tool launched for downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parking in downtown Colorado Springs or Old Colorado City should be easier now thanks to a new “Parking Finder” tool.

The City of Colorado Springs unveiled the tool to the public on Tuesday. Click here to access the “Parking Finder” website.

The City partnered with Modii, a provider of smart mobility solutions, to create the interactive website. The tool leverages real-time data to allow users in locating free parking, paid parking (including rates), handicapped-meter parking, and other forms of parking.

“The new Parking Finder tool directly addresses the challenges users can face in locating available parking,” said Scott Lee, the City’s Parking Enterprise Director. “The convenience of this tool puts parking availability in an easy-to-use format for all our users, no matter their parking needs.”

The goal of the tool is to allow users to choose between options when it comes to parking, as well as find other forms of transportation.

Users can enter a specific address or building location, set a time frame to find immediate or future parking by date and/or time, and enter the amount of time needed. The interface also shows where no parking is allowed.

Users also have the option of choosing between “Normal” or “Satellite” mode. You can also select the date and time.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.