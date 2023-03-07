New ‘Parking Finder’ tool launched for downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City

Parking structure in Colorado Springs.
Parking structure in Colorado Springs.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parking in downtown Colorado Springs or Old Colorado City should be easier now thanks to a new “Parking Finder” tool.

The City of Colorado Springs unveiled the tool to the public on Tuesday. Click here to access the “Parking Finder” website.

The City partnered with Modii, a provider of smart mobility solutions, to create the interactive website. The tool leverages real-time data to allow users in locating free parking, paid parking (including rates), handicapped-meter parking, and other forms of parking.

“The new Parking Finder tool directly addresses the challenges users can face in locating available parking,” said Scott Lee, the City’s Parking Enterprise Director. “The convenience of this tool puts parking availability in an easy-to-use format for all our users, no matter their parking needs.”

The goal of the tool is to allow users to choose between options when it comes to parking, as well as find other forms of transportation.

Users can enter a specific address or building location, set a time frame to find immediate or future parking by date and/or time, and enter the amount of time needed. The interface also shows where no parking is allowed.

Users also have the option of choosing between “Normal” or “Satellite” mode. You can also select the date and time.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road block at Page Road. State Patrol is investigating a deadly four-car crash on Highway...
12-year-old girl dies after 4-vehicle crash along Highway 94 in El Paso County Monday
City of Fountain to get a King Soopers
Body found in Teller County 3/2/23.
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found near Highway 67 in Teller County
Jaelee was last known to have been dropped off in the 2100 block of Chelton Road in Colorado...
Missing girl last seen in southeast Colorado Springs on March 3
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal

Latest News

CSFD shares emergency preparedness plans and tips for locals
WATCH - CSFD shares emergency preparedness plans and tips for locals
Holly Delgado
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for woman last seen Feb. 5
Katariina Gibson
Woman suspected of dealing fentanyl resulting in a death at a Colorado jail
A Texas House bill aims to lower the criminal penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana.
Safety concerns for marijuana sold at several Colorado stores, including locations in Colorado Springs