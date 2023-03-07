MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for woman last seen Feb. 5
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Tuesday for a missing woman.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking for 49-year-old Holly Delgado. Delgado was last seen on Feb. 5 in Thornton, but she lives in Greeley. Her vehicle was found in Northglenn.
“Law enforcement are concerned for her safety and believes she may be in crisis,” part of a missing poster from the CBI reads.
If seen, call 911. If you have information on Delgado’s location you can call 970-350-9603.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.