Kamala Harris makes Colorado stop for nationwide climate change tour

Vice President Kamala Harris during a panel discussion Monday, March 6, 2023, in Denver.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The vice president stopped in Colorado Monday as part of the Biden administration’s nationwide tour to talk about climate change.

Vice President Kamala Harris took part in a panel discussion at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities during her visit to Denver, touching on a variety of issues, with a particular focus on water storage.

“It really does highlight the interconnection and interdependence between us all, regardless of geographic borders. Take for example, the Colorado River. Take for example, Lake Mead, all of these water sources. What’s happening in California, how it affects Colorado, what’s happening in Colorado affects the region. We are so interconnected and interdependent, and to the extent that we fully embrace that point, I think we will be smarter with policy and resources and understand the importance of collaboration.

She was joined on stage by Colorado Rep. Brittney Petterson and rock climber Sasha DiGiulian.

Gov. Jared Polis was also in attendance and gave brief remarks prior to the start of the discussion.

“It makes sense that the vice president would choose our state for a very important conversation about the environment, climate and sustainability and that’s because we like to think we’re doing a lot right here in Colorado,” Polis said. “Extreme drought threatens our agriculture, our recreation industry -- the situation around water in the west is becoming more and more difficult.”

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, also made the Colorado trip and toured the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Boulder.

