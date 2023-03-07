Good Samaritans reportedly helped a Colorado sheriff take home invasion suspect into custody

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men are being credited with helping a Colorado sheriff take a home invasion suspect into custody recently.

The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the incident happened on Feb. 22 after they received several calls reporting claims of an assault, a theft from a business and a home invasion. The sheriff’s office posted an update to Facebook on Monday about what reportedly happened next.

“Sheriff Terry Reeves located that suspect on Main Street in Ordway and after a struggle placed him in custody,” part of a social media post by the Crowley County Sheriff’s Office reads. “While arresting this man it became obvious that he was under the influence of some unknown controlled substance and was not going to cooperate in being arrested. After a failed attempt to flee, the man was taken to the ground where a struggle ensued.”

The sheriff’s office adds that while Sheriff Reeves was trying to gain control of the suspect, he received assistance from two good Samaritans identified as Joshua Torgler and Patrick Coke.

“he Sheriff would like to personally thank both men for their assistance and let the people of Crowley County know of their heroic and selfless efforts to assist him,” the social media post adds. “Their efforts may very well have kept the Suspect and the Sheriff from serious injury or worse. Both Patrick Coke and Joshua Torgler engaged in the fight knowing they may be injured, but neither hesitated to assist. That is public service at its finest.”

