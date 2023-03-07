Firefighters extinguish small fire at suspected homeless camp in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire at a suspected homeless camp in Fountain Tuesday morning.

The blaze sparked shortly before 10 a.m. off Southmoor Drive and Center Valley. Crews responded and found a small area on fire just meters from Fountain Creek.

Homeless camp fires are a growing problem in the Pikes Peak region. 11 News spoke with both the Colorado Springs and Stratmoor Hills fire departments, which each said they had responded to significantly more fires at homeless encampments this year than during the same time frame in 2022. And while most are generally small and under control within a short time, firefighters say there is a very real risk of one getting out of control and becoming the next big wildfire in Colorado.

“In the fire service we are so used to fire prevention and helping educate the public. Unfortunately, most homeless folks don’t have access to television or radio stations so coming up with a realistic solution it’s going to have to take some creative thinking,” Chief Shawn Bittle with Stratmoor Hills Fire Department told 11 News reporter Brian Sherrod.

Fighting the fires can also be dangerous, even if the blaze remains small.

“The dangerous trends that we are noticing is high levels of trash, and included in that trash is propane canisters gas cans, lots of flammable liquids, discarded items that could pose a threat to our firefighters,” Bittle said.

An official cause for Tuesday’s fire has not been released.

