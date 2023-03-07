Colorado Springs apartments go against national shrinking trends

(KKTV)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over the last decade, most U.S. city apartments have shrunk in terms of square footage, but not Colorado Springs.

A study by RentCafe took a look at more than 130 U.S. markets and how they’ve decreased in size from 2013-2022.

“Colorado Springs is one of the ones that shows an increase in terms of the square footage for apartments,” explained Doug Ressler, manager of business intelligence at YARDI Matrix, which did the research for this study. “Demographics play a role in all these markets, but what we see with the Colorado Springs market is larger families. It’s a suburban type of community but at the same time it’s also a tech-rich community.”

Most Colorado cities that were analyzed for this study went against national trends and actually grew over the last decade. Colorado Springs falls behind Aurora and just in front of Denver in terms of roomiest apartments per square footage.

Denver relates more to urban city trends, where apartments naturally run smaller than in suburban cities.

“The Denver market, large urban core, those tend to go down, have gone down in size, as opposed to the urban exurbs, as we call it, the boarders around urban core have increased square footage,” explained Ressler.

Unfortunately for future Colorado Springs renters, newer apartments slated for construction are expected to decrease in size by around 137 square feet.

