Colorado man sentenced to 9 years in prison for assault

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once suspected of trying to kill someone was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison.

KKTV 11 News first learned about Salvador Bailon when he was wanted by the Crowley County Sheriff’s Office. Bailon was eventually taken into custody in late October of 2022. Originally, Bailon was facing a slew of charges that included kidnapping and robbery. According to online court records, Bailon pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon on March 2. Bailon was sentenced to nine years in prison.

At one point, authorities stated they were going to try and pursue charges of attempted homicide in the case, but according to online court records those kinds of charges were not filed.

The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the sentence on Monday because of inquiries from the public.

In September of 2022 we posted a wanted poster for Salvador Bailon.

