Colorado man sentenced to 9 years in prison for assault

Salvador Bailon
Salvador Bailon(CDOC)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once suspected of trying to kill someone was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison.

KKTV 11 News first learned about Salvador Bailon when he was wanted by the Crowley County Sheriff’s Office. Bailon was eventually taken into custody in late October of 2022. Originally, Bailon was facing a slew of charges that included kidnapping and robbery. According to online court records, Bailon pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon on March 2. Bailon was sentenced to nine years in prison.

At one point, authorities stated they were going to try and pursue charges of attempted homicide in the case, but according to online court records those kinds of charges were not filed.

The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the sentence on Monday because of inquiries from the public.

In September of 2022 we posted a wanted poster for Salvador Bailon. I noticed that there have been several comments...

Posted by CCSO on Monday, March 6, 2023

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police says they arrested 37-year-old Pablo Carrillo for a homicide that happened on...
1 arrested in connection to homicide in Pueblo
Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left two dead. They said they don't...
2 dead in shooting near Old Colorado City; police not looking for suspects
The road block at Page Road. State Patrol is investigating a deadly four-car crash on Highway...
12-year-old girl dies after 4-vehicle crash along Highway 94 in El Paso County Monday
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal
Body found in Teller County 3/2/23.
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found near Highway 67 in Teller County

Latest News

The forum starts Thursday at 5:30.
WATCH - Mayoral Forum Preview
(MGN graphic)
Good Samaritans reportedly helped a Colorado sheriff take home invasion suspect into custody
Stratmoor Hills Fire District and Colorado Springs Fire Department are using resources to...
Out of control homeless camp fires raise concerns in El Paso County
After a steep from from record prices in 2022, gas prices are going up again. Experts say they...
Colorado refinery preparing to reopen, but experts predict gas prices will remain high