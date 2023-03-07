Colorado DMVs back to normal Tuesday following statewide outage
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The DMV is back up and running again across the state Tuesday after a network outage temporarily stopped services Monday.
The Colorado Department of Revenue announced the issue via social media Monday morning and said it was affecting offices across the state:
The Department of Revenue announced towards the end of its business day that the issue had been resolved.
Customers can expect operations to run as normal if visiting the DMV or using online services Tuesday.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.