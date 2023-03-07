Colorado DMVs back to normal Tuesday following statewide outage

DENVER (KKTV) - The DMV is back up and running again across the state Tuesday after a network outage temporarily stopped services Monday.

The Colorado Department of Revenue announced the issue via social media Monday morning and said it was affecting offices across the state:

🚨ALERT: @CO_DMV offices statewide are reporting connectivity problems and cannot issue licenses or access our online services. We are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/VGL8lVz1Uh — CO Dept. of Revenue (@CO_Revenue) March 6, 2023

The Department of Revenue announced towards the end of its business day that the issue had been resolved.

Customers can expect operations to run as normal if visiting the DMV or using online services Tuesday.

