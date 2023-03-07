Body found in Colorado back in 1970 identified as California man, investigation ongoing

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - While foul play isn’t suspected, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone with information on the passing of Gardner Paul Smith.

Smith’s remains were found on Independence Pass in June of 1970 in Colorado. Recently. investigators were able to identify the remains as Smith thanks to Forensic Gentic Geneology. Smith was born on Sept. 22, 1930 and was from Modesto, California.

“Foul play is not suspected in his death, but if anyone has any information about his disappearance and death, contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 719-486-1249,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation stated in a news release.

