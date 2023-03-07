Biden will seek Medicare changes, up tax rate in new budget

President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center in Virginia Beach, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden wants to increase taxes to boost funding for Medicare and expand the program’s ability to negotiate lower costs for prescription drugs, according to advance details of his budget proposal being released later this week.

The Democratic president outlined his plan in a guest essay in The New York Times on Tuesday, writing that “Medicare is more than a government program. It’s the rock-solid guarantee that Americans have counted on to be there for them when they retire.”

Biden is scheduled to release his budget proposal on Thursday in Philadelphia. Pushing the proposal through Congress will likely be difficult, with Republicans in control of the House and Democrats with only a slim majority in the Senate.

The Medicare tax rate would rise from 3.8% to 5% on income exceeding $400,000 per year, including salaries and capital gains.

“This modest increase in Medicare contributions from those with the highest incomes will help keep the Medicare program strong for decades to come,” Biden writes in the Times.

The plan is also intended to close what the White House describes as loopholes that allow some income to avoid Medicare taxes.

Besides the taxes, Biden wants to expand Medicare’s ability to negotiate drug costs, which began with the Inflation Reduction Act. He signed the sweeping legislation last year.

The changes would help shore up a key trust fund that pays for Medicare, which provides health care for older adults. According to the White House, the changes would keep the fund solvent until the 2050s, about 25 years longer than currently expected.

More changes would be made to Medicare benefits. Biden wants to limit cost sharing for some generic drugs to only $2. The idea would lower out-of-pocket costs for treating hypertension, high cholesterol and other ailments.

In addition, the budget would end cost sharing for up to three mental health or behavioral health visits per year.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of Medicare at https://apnews.com/hub/medicare.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The road block at Page Road. State Patrol is investigating a deadly four-car crash on Highway...
12-year-old girl dies after 4-vehicle crash along Highway 94 in El Paso County Monday
City of Fountain to get a King Soopers
Body found in Teller County 3/2/23.
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found near Highway 67 in Teller County
Jaelee was last known to have been dropped off in the 2100 block of Chelton Road in Colorado...
Missing girl last seen in southeast Colorado Springs on March 3
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal

Latest News

A Massachusetts man allegedly tried to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country...
RAW: Man is shown shouting on flight before getting up and appearing to attack crew
Generic DMV photo.
Colorado DMVs back to normal Tuesday following statewide outage
After a steep from from record prices in 2022, gas prices are going up again. Experts say they...
Colorado refinery preparing to reopen, but experts predict gas prices will remain high
Stratmoor Hills Fire District and Colorado Springs Fire Department are using resources to...
Out of control homeless camp fires raise concerns in El Paso County
Parkview Medical Center (FILE)
Colorado hospital reviewing their policy of taking marijuana from patients after 11 News starts asking questions