WANTED: Man suspected of sexually assaulting a child in Colorado appears to be on the run

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child in Colorado appears to be on the run.

On Monday, the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers shared a photo of 52-year-old Bobby Allen Stark after he missed court for a jury trial in October of 2022. Crime Stoppers explained he is wanted for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

A reward is being offered in the case. Call 719-634-7865 with information.

According to online court records, Stark was arrested on April 30, 2022 and the incidents of alleged sexual assault occurred from Jan. 16, 2019 to Feb. 23, 2022. Stark pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 3, 2022.

