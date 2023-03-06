A reunion between Colorado Springs man and his shuttle bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, 11 News told you about a stolen bus in Colorado Springs.

The owner tells us the bus was taken after he left it unlocked with the keys inside.

Now, that shuttle bus has been found.

Police called the owner, Joshua Ruby, Saturday morning to say they had found the shuttle bus.

Ruby said he is glad to have reached out to 11 News to have more eyes on the lookout.

“As soon as it was broadcast, someone apparently called in the next day, it seemed,” Ruby said.

Ruby said he came from a low-crime area in Idaho and hardly ever locked his bus or home.

Inside the shuttle bus were some of his family’s belongings and his tools for work.

I spoke with police, who say the shuttle bus was found abandoned in a parking lot off of Diamond Ridge View and Mountarbor Drive on the city’s north side, about a mile away from where it first went missing.

Police said no one has been arrested, and there are no suspects. They said they did conduct DNA testing of the bus and are waiting for the results.

Ruby told 11 News his tools were stolen, but the bus had no damage, and all his family belongings were still inside.

“So they [Colorado Springs Police Department] got it, and then they said ‘it’s full of junk,’ and I said ‘hallelujah’ because it was full of junk when it was taken,” Ruby said. “And it turned out to have all of our family photos still in it, so all our tools are gone, but all the stuff that matters is still there.”

Now Ruby’s message to others is always to lock your vehicle and to cover up anything inside.

He said he is thankful to everyone who helped look and call it in.

