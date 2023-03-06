Pickup truck destroyed in early morning fire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pickup truck was destroyed in a fire in a Colorado Springs neighborhood overnight.

Nine-one-one calls began coming in around 1 a.m. Monday, reporting something on fire near Astrozon and Chelton.

“At the time we did not know if it was a trailer fire or whether it was a vehicle fire,” said Derek Wheeler with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

When firefighters got to the Meadows Mobile Home Park, they found a 2014 GMC pickup engulfed in flames. Fire crews made quick work of the blaze.

“This fire was put out by a single engine company and about 10 minutes after arrival the fire was put out,” Wheeler said.

Ashley Garcia, whose father owns the truck, told 11 News she was getting ready for bed when she heard a commotion outside.

“I just hear a big noise so I thought it was my neighbor, because he’s doing mechanic on his car, and I then I hear a louder noise and my dog starts barking. I decided to come check it out, and then I see that the truck is on fire. I woke up my dad to tell him his truck was on fire.”

Garcia said the fire was big and starting to spread. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from jumping to any surrounding homes or cars.

“There was a vehicle near it that if the fire had gotten bigger, it would have potentially involved,” Wheeler told 11 News. “The potential certainly exist for it to extend to other vehicles, but we got it put out in time.”

The front of the pickup and the passenger side took the brunt of the damage, according to our 11 News reporter on scene.

Investigators are now working to determine what started the fire. Garcia said her father is hoping some of the neighbors got it on video.

“He doesn’t know who started the truck on fire. He’s going to his neighbors looking for people who have cameras to see what happened,” she told 11 News.

We’ll update this article if more information is released.

