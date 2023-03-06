Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a dead infant seen in a field.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wisc. (Gray News) – The body of a newborn baby was found in a field in Wisconsin Saturday morning despite being a state that allows the surrender of infants, according to the Whitewater Police Department.

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a dead infant seen in a field.

Authorities didn’t release any other information in the case but said the investigation is ongoing.

The police department emphasized the awareness of the Safe Haven for Newborns legislation in Wisconsin.

The law guarantees the rights of parents relinquishing custody of newborn babies, 72 hours old and younger, anonymously and confidentially.

Infants can be surrendered to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services practitioner or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police says they arrested 37-year-old Pablo Carrillo for a homicide that happened on...
1 arrested in connection to homicide in Pueblo
Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left two dead. They said they don't...
2 dead in shooting near Old Colorado City; police not looking for suspects
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal
A caged chicken.
Cracking the case: Colorado Springs grocer gives update on egg shortage
1 dead following overnight shooting in Pueblo

Latest News

Nearly three quarters of Americans are worried first responders may not get to them quickly...
WATCH - Americans scared first responders unprepared for crises
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The shooting...
Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb....
Norfolk Southern to pay millions for derailment: governor
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 14
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 14