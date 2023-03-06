MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a missing man last seen in Manitou Springs

Randall J. Austin
Randall J. Austin(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Monday for a missing man who was last seen in the Manitou Springs area.

The alert, issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, states that 78-year-old Randall Austin suffers from cognitive impairment and a disability. Authorities believe he may be headed in the direction of Breckenridge and was last seen Monday at 10:15 a.m. in Manitou Springs. He may be driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Colorado plate Z2L-026.

Call 911 if seen or 719-390-5555 with information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police says they arrested 37-year-old Pablo Carrillo for a homicide that happened on...
1 arrested in connection to homicide in Pueblo
Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left two dead. They said they don't...
2 dead in shooting near Old Colorado City; police not looking for suspects
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal
A caged chicken.
Cracking the case: Colorado Springs grocer gives update on egg shortage
1 dead following overnight shooting in Pueblo

Latest News

Fremont County Sheriff's Office badge.
Teen suspect in Fremont County double-homicide case identified
The road block at Page Road. State Patrol is investigating a deadly four-car crash on Highway...
12-year-old girl dies after 4-vehicle crash along Highway 94 in El Paso County Monday
City of Fountain to get a King Soopers
Nearly three quarters of Americans are worried first responders may not get to them quickly...
WATCH - Americans scared first responders unprepared for crises