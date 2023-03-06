MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a missing man last seen in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Monday for a missing man who was last seen in the Manitou Springs area.

The alert, issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, states that 78-year-old Randall Austin suffers from cognitive impairment and a disability. Authorities believe he may be headed in the direction of Breckenridge and was last seen Monday at 10:15 a.m. in Manitou Springs. He may be driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Colorado plate Z2L-026.

Call 911 if seen or 719-390-5555 with information.

