Missing girl last seen in southeast Colorado Springs on March 3

Jaelee was last known to have been dropped off in the 2100 block of Chelton Road in Colorado...
Jaelee was last known to have been dropped off in the 2100 block of Chelton Road in Colorado Springs on Friday, March 3, 2023.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a missing child.

Thirteen-year-old Jaelee was last seen March 3 when she was picked up from the 10000 block of Triborough Tail in Falcon and dropped off in the area of Chelton Road and Jet Wing Drive in Colorado Springs. She was reported missing Monday morning.

Jaelee is described as 4-foot-2 and 110 pounds. A photo can be seen at the top of this page.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call right away at 719-390-5555.

