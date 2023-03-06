Highway 94 crash shuts down road between Page and Peyton Highway

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EL PASO, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 94 is closed in both directions following a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The approximate number of vehicles involved and severity of injuries have not been reported:

The crash is located near the road leading into Schriever Space Force Base.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

