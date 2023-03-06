Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas...
2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas County, Georgia.(WSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia shooting has killed two of the more than 100 teenagers who had gathered at a house party Saturday, with six others wounded, authorities said.

Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home. No arrests have been made in the shooting, and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting.

Trent Wilson, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office captain, told The Associated Press that the shots broke out between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He has called on potential witnesses to provide more information about how the shooting started and who is responsible.

“We know that there was a house party where well over a hundred teenagers were attending. A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gun shots. Information is very limited at this time,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning.

Wilson declined to provide the names of the two who died, but he said they were under 18 years old.

Douglasville is just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left two dead. They said they don't...
2 dead in shooting near Old Colorado City; police not looking for suspects
1 dead following overnight shooting in Pueblo
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office first asked for the public's help locating Adrianna in...
El Paso County teen located after missing for almost a month
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal
A KKTV viewer took this photo of a 3-alarm fire at a local business.
Massive fire in commercial building in southeast Colorado Springs caused by electrical problem

Latest News

Wind dies down on Monday
Less wind on Monday
Ruby said he came from a low-crime area in Idaho and hardly ever locked his bus or home. Inside...
WATCH: Man reunited with his shuttle bus
Wind dies down on Monday
Wind dies down on Monday
The owner tells us the bus was taken after he left it unlocked with the keys inside.
A reunion between Colorado Springs man and his shuttle bus