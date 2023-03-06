Deadly crash shuts down Highway 94 between Page and Peyton Highway

EL PASO, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 94 is closed in both directions following a fatal four-vehicle crash Monday morning.

CHFD responding mutual aid with Ellicott for a multi vehicle accident with entrapment, blocking traffic, Hwy 94/Page Rd. Hwy 94 is closed between Page Rd & Peyton Hwy. — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) March 6, 2023

According to State Patrol, a couple of cars were stopped on the highway waiting for kids to board a school bus. An oncoming car failed to stop and rammed into one of the vehicles, creating a domino-effect collision as two more cars approaching the wreck site were unable to avoid it and also crashed.

Troopers tell 11 News the person killed was in one of the middle vehicles. Others involved in the collision suffered serious injuries, including broken or fractured bones. The school bus was not involved in the crash, and none of the kids were injured.

State Patrol says distracted driving was the likely culprit and is intending to pursue charges. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

The crash is located near the road leading into Schriever Space Force Base.

