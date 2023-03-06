Deadly crash shuts down Highway 94 between Page and Peyton Highway

The road block at Page Road. State Patrol is investigating a deadly four-car crash on Highway 94. The crash site can be seen off in the distance.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EL PASO, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 94 is closed in both directions following a fatal four-vehicle crash Monday morning.

According to State Patrol, a couple of cars were stopped on the highway waiting for kids to board a school bus. An oncoming car failed to stop and rammed into one of the vehicles, creating a domino-effect collision as two more cars approaching the wreck site were unable to avoid it and also crashed.

Troopers tell 11 News the person killed was in one of the middle vehicles. Others involved in the collision suffered serious injuries, including broken or fractured bones. The school bus was not involved in the crash, and none of the kids were injured.

State Patrol says distracted driving was the likely culprit and is intending to pursue charges. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

The crash is located near the road leading into Schriever Space Force Base.

