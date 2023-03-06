Colorado Springs restaurant raises support for earthquake victims

By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Erdal Bengogullari tells 11 news that 7 of his family members have been forced to live in a two bedroom condo two hours from their hometown. He says he has sent over thousands of dollars worth of support to his family.

Hundreds were packed into the purple onion to show support for the family of the owner Edal Bengogullari who has lost 18 of his family members in the earthquakes.

“I’m just showing up supporting them they took good care of me so I wanna take good care of them,” Purple Onion Customer Sly Martinez said.

“Erdal, good friend of mine we play pool together. I’ve known him over 20 years.,” Purple Onion customer Randall Abernathy said. “Great guy. I just wanna support his family.”

Bengogullari says he has been sending money over to his remaining family in turkey over the past few weeks and has been in contact with his sister and his mom.

“When I’ve seen their faces, it was kind of bittersweet even though they were all upset and lost loved ones it was just something for them to cheer for,” Bengogullari said.

Bengogullari hosted an all day fundraiser Sunday serving $20 plates of authentic Turkish food made by Bengogullari himself. He says he was up all night preparing the meals.

“By me, touching them it just gives me joy and thank you to the Purple Onion customers and thank you to the donors with many anonymous donors,” Bengogullari said.

Bengogullari says he will be sending all of the money received from the fundraiser to send over to his family and friends.

“Spoke to my sister three days ago when I sent another 2500 she come to me and she said I have a friend so and so and they have lost their homes their family and they escape from the east all the way to the capital Ankara with no place to live,” Bengogullari said.

