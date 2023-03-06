Colorado Springs firefighters respond to house fire in southeast part of city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs fire department responded to a house fire Sunday evening,

This was in a neighborhood in the southeast part of the city. Firefighters tell 11 News they were able to get it out quickly.

So far, firefighters have not released any information on the damage, or what caused the fire. They do tell 11 News that there was someone in the house, but no one was injured.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.