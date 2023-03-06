City of Fountain to get a King Soopers

The City of Fountain is pleased to announce a 21-acre King Soopers grocer anchored development with inline shops and multiple outparcel development opportunities to be located at the southeast quadrant of the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Syracuse Street, located within the infill business corridor of the city.

This project will directly benefit residents in the city and greater Fountain Valley by broadening access to fresh grocer products, a pharmacy, and an assortment of lifestyle goods and services. In addition, the project will further invest in utility and transportation infrastructure which will allow for additional outparcels to become available for future retail services for the community.

“We are excited to join the Fountain community and to serve the residents of the Fountain Valley at this future location,” said Jessica Trowbridge, King Soopers Corporate Affairs Manager. “At King Soopers we are Fresh for Everyone and we look forward to providing fresh, affordable and delicious food, in a one-stop shopping location.”

As referenced in the City Comprehensive Plan, a goal to specifically minimize leakage of consumer dollars and establishments, the anchor grocer project will close the gap in approximately $42M in consumer leakage spending; as documented by our Retail Strategies consultant.

Evergreen Devco, the developer of the project, is eager to begin site development to serve the City of Fountain and greater Fountain Valley community comprised of a 109,639 residential population and growing. “We’ve looked forward to this day for quite some time,” said Russell Perkins, Principal with Evergreen. “The City Staff and residents have been clear about the need for additional retail services—particularly in the grocery category. It’s been awesome to work with City leadership to finally make this a reality and we expect this shopping center to generate some excitement. In addition to the grocer anchor, we are committed to bringing several new-to-Fountain food and service retail outlets to the community. The 21-acre site development has slated an anchor opening date of 2025.

“Our city has continued to experience a lack of grocery and retail services to meet the demand of our growing community. We are appreciative that Kroger has recognized the need and are delighted that they are investing in the Fountain area to establish their premier brand of services in our community. To support this development, the city is expanding its City Transit system to ensure equitable access to grocery and retail services is met by our residents throughout the City of Fountain,” said Mayor Sharon Thompson.