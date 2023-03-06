City of Fountain to get a King Soopers

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - People in Fountain will soon have a new option when it comes to grocery shopping.

The City of Fountain announced in a news release King Soopers will be the anchor of a 21-acre development at the southeast quadrant of the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Syracuse Street.

“This project will directly benefit residents in the city and greater Fountain Valley by broadening access to fresh grocer products, a pharmacy, and an assortment of lifestyle goods and services,” part of the news release reads. “In addition, the project will further invest in utility and transportation infrastructure which will allow for additional outparcels to become available for future retail services for the community.”

Evergreen Devco is the developer of the project. The development has slated an “anchor” opening date of 2025.

The full news release from the City of Fountain can be read below:

