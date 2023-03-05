Two dead in shooting near Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a shooting Saturday evening at an apartment complex near Old Colorado City.

This happened on Gatehouse Circle, near Uintah around 5 p.m. Police tell 11 News they do not believe any suspects are at large, but the investigation is still ongoing and they are still gathering information.

They said two people died on the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.

