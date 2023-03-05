Police officer injured, 2nd driver killed in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - An Aurora officer was seriously injured and a second driver killed after two vehicles collided Saturday night.

The Aurora Police Department says its officer was on his way to a reported break-in when he crashed into the other car at the intersection of Chambers Road and Bates Avenue.

“The officer’s vehicle, a marked Chevy Tahoe, rolled after the crash and came to rest on the roof, trapping the officer inside. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the crash and transported the officer and the driver to a local hospital,” Aurora Police said.

The driver of the Corolla died shortly after reaching the hospital.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life following this incident,” said Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo. “Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve the loss of a loved one.”

The officer is expected to survive. He has only been identified as a 1-year veteran of the police department.

Acevedo said in a news conference Saturday night that the computer in the officer’s cruiser would show whether his lights or sirens were on when he was going through the intersection. The officer’s body-camera may have also recorded the crash.

“I don’t have any information on speeds, and so I’m not going to speculate as to causation --other than, it was extensive damage to both vehicles,” he said at that news conference. “Our Tahoe rolled over several times.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.