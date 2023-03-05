One arrested in connection to homicide in Pueblo

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one in Pueblo Saturday morning.

Pueblo Police says they arrested 37-year-old Pablo Carrillo for a homicide that happened on Santa Fe Avenue around midnight Saturday. Police say they received information that led to his arrest. This shooting caused Santa Fe Avenue near the I-25 on ramp to be shut down for a few hours. The shooting also caused I-25 northbound Santa Fe exit to be closed for a few hours.

Pueblo Police are still looking for other suspects involving in the shooting. Police says if you have any information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 719-542-7867.

