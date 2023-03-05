Crews respond to fire east of La Junta

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews responded to a fire just east of La Junta Sunday afternoon.

This was in Bent County, according to the sheriff’s office there. SECO News, an agency in the area, reports that several agencies responded to what they are calling a brush fire.

An 11 News crew is on the way and will update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.