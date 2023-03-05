Crews respond to fire east of La Junta

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews responded to a fire just east of La Junta Sunday afternoon.

This was in Bent County, according to the sheriff’s office there. SECO News, an agency in the area, reports that several agencies responded to what they are calling a brush fire.

An 11 News crew is on the way and will update this article as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left two dead. They said they don't...
2 dead in shooting near Old Colorado City; police not looking for suspects
1 dead following overnight shooting in Pueblo
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office first asked for the public's help locating Adrianna in...
El Paso County teen located after missing for almost a month
A KKTV viewer took this photo of a 3-alarm fire at a local business.
Massive fire in commercial building in southeast Colorado Springs caused by electrical problem
A caged chicken.
Cracking the case: Colorado Springs grocer gives update on egg shortage

Latest News

Pueblo Police says they arrested 37-year-old Pablo Carrillo for a homicide that happened on...
1 arrested in connection to homicide in Pueblo
Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left two dead. They said they don't...
2 dead in shooting near Old Colorado City; police not looking for suspects
Suspect arrest
WATCH: Suspect arrested after shooting in Pueblo
Old Colorado City shooting
WATCH: Neighbors react to deadly shooting