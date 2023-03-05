Colorado refinery preparing to reopen, but gas prices likely to remain steady

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado gas refinery is planning to reopen, but experts said they don’t expect prices to dip that much.

The Suncor Refinery in Commerce City shut down over the winter after taking some damage from a cold snap. This was a nationwide phenomenon, which, paired with increased holiday travel, caused a steep increase in gas prices nationwide. In Colorado, the shutdown of Suncor created an added impact, according to GasBuddy.

On Friday, Suncor announced their plans to restart two of their plants. They had originally announced that they had plans to reopen around the end of March, meaning this reopen is slightly ahead of their original planned schedule. According to their website, they are planning to reopen two plants.

But for months, experts at AAA and GasBuddy have predicted minimal impact for this reopening.

“It will take some time for prices to stabilize,” said Skyler McKinely with AAA in February, “and the bad news is that even if Suncor were to get everything up and running by the end of March by early April, as they promised, I wouldn’t expect gas prices to fall off a cliff.”

This is due, in large part, to a regular increase in travel in March due to many leaving for spring break.

So far, Suncor does not have a date for when they plan to reopen their two plants, nor when they plan to be at full capacity. As for the impact on gas prices, that has yet to be seen.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.