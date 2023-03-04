Who is running for mayor of Colorado Springs? Know Before You Vote: In-depth interviews with all 12 candidates

The 12 candidates listed on the City of Colorado Springs ballot for the April 4, 2023 election.
The 12 candidates listed on the City of Colorado Springs ballot for the April 4, 2023 election.(Photos provided by candidates)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There will be a dozen candidates to choose from in the upcoming City of Colorado Springs Election.

April 4 is Election Day and KKTV 11 News along with the Pikes Peak United Way wants voters to “Know Before You Vote.” 11 News Digital Anchor Carel Lajara spoke in depth with all 12 mayoral candidates. Click their name below to see their bio and watch the in-depth interview. KKTV 11 News has scheduled a mayoral forum with the United Way. The forum is scheduled for March 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. inside the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center. The forum will be livestreamed on this website and the KKTV 11 News Facebook page.

CLICK HERE to watch a meet and greet with the city council candidates.

The candidates are listed below in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Sallie Clark

Kallan Reece Rodebaugh

John Tig Tiegen

Yemi Mobolade

Christopher Mitchell

Lawrence Joseph Martinez

Longinos Gonzalez Jr.

Tom Strand

Andrew Dalby

Jim Miller

Darryl Glenn

Wayne Williams

