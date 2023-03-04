New Colorado Springs resident reminds others to lock their vehicles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who says he recently moved to Colorado is using his story to help remind everyone not to leave your keys in your vehicle.

Originally from Idaho, Joshua Ruby said his shuttle bus was recently stolen near his apartment near Vickers and Rangewood on the Northeast side of Colorado Springs.

Ruby said he hopes his story can help remind others to lock up.

Coming from a low-crime area, Ruby said he hardly ever locked his vehicle or home.

“I’ve always been rather cavalier with security,” Ruby said. “I haven’t taken the keys out of that bus since I bought it. I’ve always left all the doors unlocked in Idaho.”

So while he left his keys in his shuttle bus and the doors unlocked, someone saw it as a crime of opportunity.

Ruby’s shuttle bus was stolen last Saturday between 6 in the evening and 1 in the afternoon the following day.

Inside the bus were some of his family’s belongings and his means of work. He kept all of his tools for work on the bus.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, more than 40,000 vehicles were stolen in Colorado last year. 89% were recovered but were usually found damaged.

Ruby has this warning:

“So my recommendation is to lock everything,” Ruby said. “Double check to make sure it is locked. Carry a tarp or a jacket, so if you have anything in your car that needs to stay there, cover it up because it cannot be visible. They will break in, and they will take it.”

He said he had filed a stolen vehicle report with CSPD.

He also said he knows he should have kept the shuttle bus unlocked with the keys inside but is still hopeful of finding his bus.

“Just bring it back,” Ruby said when asked what he would say to the crook. “You can have all the tools. Honestly, I just really need the bus back because it is my means of supporting my family.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.