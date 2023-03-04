As investigation into Colorado marine’s death continues his family has many unanswered questions

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KKTV) - Sunday marks four weeks since the mysterious death of a young Colorado marine in his Camp Pendleton barracks.

Private First Class Christopher Hutchings’ family in Chaffee county told 11 news Thursday they continue to grieve but they say they are also frustrated at the lack of information from the military investigators handling his case.

Sources say Hutchings’ death is considered suspicious. Thursday, a spokesperson for NCIS confirmed there have not been any arrests related to the Hutchings case and it remains an active investigation.

“Chris was a very happy young man with where he was and where he was heading,” his dad Spencer Hutchings said.

Last week, Chaffee County came together for a memorial service with full military honors with hundreds of people in attendance.

“This has been one of the biggest challenges our family has ever had to face. it’s a tragedy I cannot put into words,” Spencer Hutchings added.

The circumstances surrounding Hutchings’ death remain shrouded in secrecy. His family is left with so many questions as days turn into weeks. So far the family has not received a death certificate or an official cause of death from the military.

