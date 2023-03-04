In-depth interview with City of Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article for an in-depth interview with the candidate.

Name: Yemi Mobolade

Committee Name: Friends of Yemi

Mailing Address: 2316 N. Wahsatch Ave #129, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Phone Number: 719-203-2324

E-mail address: Yemi@YemiForMayor.com(link sends e-mail)

Website: YemiForMayor.com

Hometown: Lagos, Nigeria

How long have you lived in Colorado Springs: 12 years

Education: Bethel University - Bachelors of Science in Computer Information Systems (1996-2001); Bethel University - Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration (1996-2001); Indiana Wesleyan University - Masters of Science in Management and Leadership (2004-2006); A.W. Tozer Theological Seminary - Masters of Arts, Intellectual Leadership (2010-2015)

Profession: I have co-founded the non-profit (COSILoveYou), lead the non-profit (Thrive Network), and I own three local businesses (two restaurants/cafes - Wild Goose Meeting House, Good Neighbors Meeting House - and a business consulting firm Niche Coaching and Consulting ).

Previously held and current elected positions: While I have not yet held an elected office, I served three years as the City of Colorado Springs’ Small Business Development Administrator (2019-2021)

Top priorities for Colorado Springs

SAFETY

My administration will strengthen public safety by working to rebuild trust and mobilize partnerships to reduce crime and humanize the badge.

Protect our families and keep our neighborhoods safe

-Address police staffing shortages with increased recruitment, while equipping our officers with the best tools, facilities, and training to fight crime in our community.

-Invest resources to boost police morale and reduce staff turnover.

-Expand law enforcement community initiatives and youth programs.

-Prevent crime through increased partnership with policymakers and local providers, focusing especially on mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Prevent and end homelessness

-Boost partnerships with local providers, especially those focused on mental health care, to increase services and access to shelter for homeless neighbors and families.

-Expand police and fire non-emergency services to the homeless with teams specifically trained to compassionately address the needs of the homeless population.

-Increase permanent supportive housing options through local partnerships as an established solution to make homelessness in our community nonrecurring.

INFRASTRUCTURE

My administration will promote responsible growth guided by intelligent principles that strengthen our city’s infrastructure to best meet existing city demand and prepare for an expanding population.

Bring housing within reach for ALL COS residents

-Increase long-term funding and incentives to bring down the cost of housing development and expand existing municipal tax rebate incentives for affordable housing projects.

-Appoint a Chief Housing Officer to advance the city’s housing priorities.

-Create a “missing middle housing fund,” supported by philanthropy and businesses, to provide grants for low-cost, innovative housing.

-Implement flexibility in zoning policy (RetoolCOS) to encourage mixed-use and infill development, as well as more density.

-Prioritize road maintenance, repair, and expansion with permanent funding mechanisms.

Ensure COS water resources for today and tomorrow

-Partner with Colorado Springs Utilities to strengthen current water infrastructure and plan for the future.

-Create additional water supply through new innovative approaches, while protecting and developing our existing water rights.

-Explore the creation of new or expanded storage reservoirs to protect against emergencies.

-Support water conservation efforts through education, programs, and incentives, and implement new land use policies to help preserve water.

ECONOMIC VITALITY

My administration will put local businesses first, with policies and programs that expand financial opportunity to all Colorado Springs residents, while preserving our community’s character and quality of life.

Build a business-friendly city

-Increase resources to support entrepreneurs and small businesses, such as expanding sales tax exemptions to local small businesses.

-Support the growth and expansion of local businesses, including “anchor industries,” to drive job growth and promote a healthy economy.

-Streamline the city approval and permit processes, by creating a “one-stop” shop for new and expanding businesses.

-Actively recruit new companies that will provide well paying jobs to our residents, as well as continue the ongoing work to keep Space Command in the city.

-Prioritize programs to support underserved business areas in the city.

Create a future-ready workforce

-Launch a citywide reskilling program to close the skills gap and help raise family income earnings.

-Appoint a Workforce Administrator to address citywide worker shortages and to partner with local stakeholders in education, workforce development organizations, and local businesses.

-Increase workforce development efforts in high paying, in demand jobs for critical industries.

-Support career exploration and training programs for K-12 students to begin preparing the next generation of workers.

