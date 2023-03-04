In-depth interview with City of Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Tom Strand

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article for an in-depth interview with the candidate.

Name: Tom Strand

Committee Name: Committee to Elect Strand - Mayor

Mailing Address: 545 3rd Street, P.O. Box #1461, Monument, CO 80132

Phone Number: 719-210-1607

E-mail address: tomstrand19@yahoo.com(link sends e-mail) , info@standwithstrand.com(link sends e-mail)

Website: StandwithStrandCOS.com

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

How long have you lived in Colorado Springs: 20 years

Education: BA ( Business Administration) Bowling Green University; JD (Law) University of Toledo Law School; L.LM Masters of Law, Employment & Labor Law, George Washington University

Profession: Attorney ( USAF Retired-Judge Advocate) SCORE— Small Business Mentor

Previously held and current elected positions: School District 11, Vice President & President 2007-2011; CS City Council President Pro-Tem & President 2015-2023; CS Utilities Vice Chair & Chair 2015-2023.

Top priorities for Colorado Springs

To work with community members to make “Colorado Springs the safest city in America”.

To accomplish this goal: I would work to find more CSPD applicants, retain the quality Police Officers we have, recruit trained Police Officers from other cities. Goal is 850 sworn officers by Dec 2024.

Re-invigorate the Neighborhood Watch Program; Bring back the CSPD helicopter program, establish a equestrian police program, expand the HOT ( homeless police outreach team) expand the motorcycle and bicycle program, ( cops on the streets), establish a regional Police two-year City college, build three more fire stations, expand the CSFD emergency medical outreach program, create an expanded and coordinated County/City Emergency Management Office with more staff and vehicles.

Expand the City Homeless population office with focus on families, seniors, veterans, and those people with behavioral health needs.

Continue 2-C infrastructure, streets, curbs, potholes and bridges program, but with greater emphasis on dangerous sidewalks in older neighborhoods.

Establish a strategic Planning Division to carefully manage residential, business, and retail growth programs, emphasizing the SouthEast, old shopping centers and new URA projects.

Create $ incentives ( Federal , Colorado, City) for more affordable housing, tiny housing, and funding for 2000 units per year.

Good paying Jobs in Colorado Springs for City graduates from local High Schools, Universities, Colleges, and construction training programs.

Continued emphasis on collaboration between the Executive (Mayor Offices) and Legislative ( City Council) branches of government.

