In-depth interview with City of Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Sallie Clark

Name: Sallie Clark

Committee Name: Citizens for Sallie Clark, Mayor

Mailing Address: PO Box 38279, Colorado Springs, CO 80937

Primary Phone Number: 719-651-5030, Alternate Phone Number: 719-250-6923

E-mail address: Sallie@ElectClark.com(link sends e-mail)

Website: ElectClark.com

Hometown: Seal Beach, California

How long have you lived in Colorado Springs: 38 years and small-business owner 36+years

Education:

· Bryman College- Associates in Medical Assisting 1979

· Harvard Kennedy School of Business- Senior Executive Leadership Program 2015

· Women in Government Leadership Program 2016

· Council of Local Authorities International Relations Fellowship Program (CLAIR) 2016

Profession: Small-Business Owner, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, Business Development and Government Affairs Consultant

Previously held and current elected positions:

State Director United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, Colorado Springs City Councilmember, Colorado Utilities Board Member, El Paso County Commissioner, President of National Association of Counties (NACo)

Top priorities for Colorado Springs:

· Safe Neighborhoods and Businesses

· Crime Prevention and Public Safety Support

· Improving Emergency Response Times

· Wildfire and Pre-Disaster Planning

· Tackling Cost of Living Challenges

· Affordable Housing Champion

· Community Homelessness Solutions

· Support for our Military Families and Veterans

· Quality of Life — for All of Us

I love this city. It’s my home. It’s the place where my husband of 42 years and I started a business over 36 years ago. It’s where I fought to save our local fire station, Fire Station 3 – my first and accidental step into public service. It’s where I served as a city councilmember and utilities board member, and a county commissioner. And it’s where I was honored to be elected president of a national organization representing local governments and selected as the Colorado state director of a federal agency advocating for rural communities.

I’ve fought for our fair share, made tough decisions, and planned for the future. It’s about maintaining and improving our quality of life — for all of us. We share the same goals: kids who feel safe walking to good schools; clean streets; smooth roads; trails that are well-maintained and welcoming; and the assurance that our water and utility needs are met.

Not a day goes by without crime, homelessness, affordable housing, and utility rate hikes making the headlines - I will tackle every problem! It concerns all of us, and that’s why I’m running for Mayor of Colorado Springs. We live in a beautiful place, yet our city is at an important crossroads. We are no longer a small town and growing requires that we come to terms with changes.

As a councilmember, I championed bringing the Southern Delivery System to Colorado Springs and I continued that effort when I worked collaboratively as a county commissioner to form the Fountain Creek Watershed District and bring Pueblo County and the City of Pueblo together with the City of Colorado Springs, to guarantee our most precious resource, water.

As our city grows, we are facing increased homelessness. We are not alone in this, cities around the country are experiencing the same challenge. As our Mayor, I will do my best to strike the perfect balance between being tough and compassionate at the same time. The causes of homelessness are complex and oftentimes multigenerational. These include poverty; chronic health problems; substance abuse and mental health (behavioral health); domestic violence; legal issues; low paying jobs; lack of educational opportunities, job training, and employment; lack of affordable housing; and coordination of shelter, transitional, and permanent housing. As our Mayor, I will bring together allies to collaborate and tackle the root causes of homelessness. I will engage leaders from healthcare; behavioral health; human services; criminal justice; employment; education; job training; shelters; transitional, permanent, and affordable housing; domestic violence; faith-based community; neighborhoods; local businesses; people in recovery; and state and national experts. We will quickly learn about successes in our city and review successes of other cities. We will replicate accomplishments and learn from mistakes.

Experience Matters. I am the candidate with the most experience at all levels of government and am ready to hit-the-ground-running. With upcoming turnover on City Council, having an experienced mayor matters now more than ever! In addition to serving at the city, county, state and national levels, I have owned a successful small business for almost four decades. I understand first-hand, the challenges businesses face: making payroll, managing employees, paying taxes, and responding to government mandates.

I will assure the city is a good steward of taxpayers’ dollars. Within the first 90 days, I will review dollars we oversee. I will listen to your feedback on priorities such as safety, cost-of-living, jobs, and quality of life, and community. I will work with citizens, departments, and city council to develop a strategic plan.

I will be a hard-working mayor who loves our diverse neighborhoods. I care about the people of Colorado Springs and our community and do this work because I want this city to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family - for ALL of US. I am asking for the honor to be OUR Voice, in OUR City and imagine what we can do together, when I’m OUR Mayor. I am asking for your vote. Please visit my website at www.ElectClark.com

