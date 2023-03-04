In-depth interview with City of Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Lawrence Joseph Martinez

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article for an in-depth interview with the candidate.

Name: Lawrence Joseph Martinez

Mailing address: 5142 N. Academy Blvd. #1104, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Phone number: 719-679-4450

E-mail address: rockymountainknightcsco@gmail.com

Hometown: Colorado Springs

How long have you lived in Colorado Springs: 42 years

Education: Nursing Technician Colorado state license Cna , a understand of human suffering, Phlebotomy technician Pike peak State college. Hazardous Materials Technician Pikes Peak state College. Center for creative Leadership Number 4 in the world for leadership training 2006, Leadership pike peak 2007 best class ever, leadership plenty EL POMAR FOUNDATION 2007, Board Certified EL POMAR FOUNDATION 2022, United way foundation LEAD program, Leaders Engaged in Accelerated Development United Way’s exclusive engagement and professional development platform designed for high-performing and high-potential individuals. 2021, Sexual Harassment Class Judge Regina Walters 2009

Profession: Certified nursing specializing in End of life Care. Rocky Mountain Knight, Business and nonprofit Consultant.

Previously held and current elected positions: None (this does not mean I cannot lead, we have elected officials who cannot serve or lead our community forward with a chance for all to succeed)

Top priorities for Colorado Springs

Housing, it is the key to reducing intergenerational poverty and increasing economic mobility. Research shows that increasing access to affordable housing is the most cost-effective strategy for reducing childhood poverty and increasing economic mobility in the United States. Those with deeper pockets higher incomes and more wealth can afford higher rents if they do not buy, leaving lower-income renters to fight over an insufficient pool of available rental housing.

Jobs. We aspires to work in a high-paying job. It’s very understandable. Everyone needs money, but some of us need the extra cash more than others low income families middle class families. Those who have student loan debt. Skyrocketing rents, in Colorado Springs a 2 bedroom cost 1500$ a one bedroom 1100$ and that is the lower south side, it is essential to find a job that enables you to put away a little in savings and pay the bills at the end of the month. It’s time to land a higher-paying position if your job isn’t paying you enough. We cannot have our children who graduate from high school or two year college working at fast food companies. We need to bring in out of state companies to bring higher paying jobs. So our children can stay in Colorado springs be close to home so as to stay closer to our hearts and families. It’s typical human nature to dream about more money, irrespective of family background and education. If you are skilled and well-educated, getting a high-paying job is probably the easiest way to fulfill your dreams. This is why we need to educate our children in high school. Example we bring in a company specializing in parts we train our 11 thru 12 grade students in high school so when they graduate they can go right in to work for this company. Benefits to the company no need for training, students can go right in to productions of parts saving the company time and money. It satisfies one’s basic needs and provides the key to spending the surplus in fulfilling one’s dreams like buying cars, homes, and other luxury items.

