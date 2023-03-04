In-depth interview with City of Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Kallan Reece Rodebaugh

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article for an in-depth interview with the candidate.

CLICK HERE for the full list of candidates.

Name: Kallan Reece Rodebaugh

Mailing Address: 1670 E. Cheyenne Blvd. Ste F, Colorado Springs, CO 80906, PO Box 140

E-mail address: KallanforMayor2023@gmail.com(link sends e-mail)

Website: kallan4mayor2023.com

KKTV 11 News provided the candidate with the following questions for a bio. 11 News did not edit their response:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Kallan did not respond directly to the questions but provided this bio:

My name is Kallan Rodebaugh, I am 32 years old and from Stillwater, Oklahoma. I have never ran for office or held a position on a city council but you have to start somewhere. I want to show the younger generation how easy it is to be involved in civil engagement. You have to register to vote and vote in local elections. Voting in local elections have the most impact on the community you live in.

Those little red ballots you get in the mail are not trash that is your voice. So when you throw those red envelopes in the trash your throwing away your voice. Voting is one of the easiest things you can do that will have one of the biggest impacts on your community.

If elected, I will be an advocate for making housing more affordable for all our citizens. To do this, I will push for more publicly funded housing and rental assistance, while also working to make sure private sector developers building in our city are prioritising affordable housing.

I would like to expand funding for homeless programs. Increase funding for organizations and programs that help to support homeless individuals and families.

I would also explore options to upgrade the city’s public transportation technology, as this can make it easier for riders to locate bus stops, get real-time updates, and pay fares. I’d work with industry leaders to bring GPS-based tracking systems, digital fare payment options, and other technologies to make the system more convenient and reliable.

I’m running for mayor to make a positive difference in the lives of citizens: A mayor has a unique platform that can be used to focus attention on key issues facing the city, such as poverty, the environment, and economic opportunities. By enacting policy change, a mayor can have a direct impact on improving the quality of life of local residents.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.