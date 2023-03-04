In-depth interview with City of Colorado Springs mayoral candidate John Tig Tiegen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article for an in-depth interview with the candidate.

Name: John Tig Tiegen

Committee Name: Tig for Mayor

Phone Number: 424-488-4305

E-mail address: Tiegen@TigforMayor.com(link sends e-mail)

Website: TigforMayor.com

KKTV 11 News provided the candidate with the following questions for a bio. 11 News did not edit their response:

Hometown: Born in Cedar Rapids, IA - Moved to CO around 3rd grade.

How long have you lived in Colorado Springs: In Colorado 38 years, 24 years in Colorado Springs

Education: USMC, 4 years, Sergeant & Associates Degree, Environmental Science, Intellitec College

Profession: Motivational speaker & Firearm Instructor

Previously held and current elected positions: None

Top priorities for Colorado Springs:

BASIC RIGHTS

Over the past three years we’ve seen many of our basic Constitutional rights trampled on under the guise of an emergency and empowered by fear. Our elected officials across the country have weaponized our police against their own communities over the enforcement of unconstitutional mandates. When a decision is made that a big box store is safe while a generational mom and pop business are deemed a threat, it is time to evaluate those who make such decisions. It’s time to take away the “power” and start working together for one common goal – making Colorado Springs the greatest place to live, work and visit.

HOMELESSNESS/PUBLIC SAFETY

There seems to be a new epidemic looming on the horizon. Homelessness is not a new issue, but the increasing numbers need to be addressed before the streets of Colorado Springs are taken over by encampments like we are seeing in cities across the nation and not far from our own backyards. We need to address the symptoms which are usually drug addiction and mental health issues. Local leaders have started to enforce eviction notices on homeless camps. This doesn’t magically put an end to being homeless. When homelessness increases, so does the rise in crime. When crime goes up, property values tend to go down. I would like to join forces with businesses, churches and community organizations to help initiate long-term plans to end homelessness in Colorado Springs by providing a place to shelter while at the same time helping to rehabilitate and lay out a pathway to a productive life. A safe city is a thriving city.

CHANGE THE WAY WE GOVERN

All too often we hear people on the campaign trail saying “I’m going to do this; I’m going to do that”. We see a list of bullet point items they intend on fixing but no explanation on how. What we rarely hear is a person who is willing to listen to and work with the department heads and staff who run the day to day operations. Since when is an outsider able to step into a position and have more knowledge than a person who has dedicated their life to their career? I certainly am not going to pretend to have all the answers to fix what is broken, but I am confident that those actually running the day to day operations do. It is my intention to meet with an collaborate with people employed by our City and ask them what recommendations they would give based on their work experience. It will be my role as Mayor to be work side by side with each department to lay out a plan, set goals and keep everyone on track to achieve them.

