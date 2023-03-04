In-depth interview with City of Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Jim Miller

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article for an in-depth interview with the candidate.

Name: Jim Miller

Committee Name: Jim Miller for Mayor

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 9583, Colorado Springs, CO 80932

Phone Number: 719-960-1136

E-mail address: JimMillerForMayorCS@gmail.com(link sends e-mail)

Website: Jim Miller for Mayor Colorado Springs (Facebook)

KKTV 11 News provided the candidate with the following questions for a bio. 11 News did not edit their response:

Hometown: I consider the Springs my hometown as my family and friends are here. So far, I’ve lived here for 14 years.

How long have you lived in Colorado Springs: I have lived a few other places for up to three years at a time, but Colorado Springs has always been home.

Education: I did a few off an on years of college. However, my businesses the marine corp and life have provided me with the knowledge and skills necessary to live and represent others in society.

Profession: I own a vending business and a small tire shop; I’m never too proud to work and earn a nickel.

Previously held and current elected positions: I don’t care for the antics of politics or the behaviors and habits of politicians, so I have had no previous elected political positions.

Top priorities for Colorado Springs

My top priorities are to fix the roads; the bank of the people in the Springs have already been overcharged in ploy to fix them.

We need to have a city safe for our children. No one needs to be worried about their kids going to a park or playing with their friends, so I would like to propose that all pedophiles and rapists be forced to live 5 miles away from all schools and victims.

Affordable housing in a practical manor with rational solutions.

I also want to look at rational solutions to the homeless situation, other than just throwing money at the issue...

