In-depth interview with City of Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Darryl Glenn

Name: Darryl Glenn

Committee Name: Committee to Elect Darryl Glenn

Mailing Address: 6064 Box Canyon Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80924

Phone Number: 719-271-6690

E-mail address: glenncampaign@msn.com(link sends e-mail)

Website: DarrylGlenn4Colorado.com

Hometown: Colorado Springs

How long have you lived in Colorado Springs: Approximately 52 years

Education: Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy (1988); Masters degree in Business Administration from Western New England College (1991), Juris Doctor degree from New England School of Law (1998)

Profession: Chief Legal Officer TESSA, Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel

Previously held and current elected positions: Colorado Springs City Councilmember (Jun 2003-Feb 2011); El Paso County Commissioner (Jan 2011-Jan 2019; President of Board 2017-2019), 2016 Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate

Top priorities for Colorado Springs

My top priority is fixing our growing crime problem. My goal is to make Colorado Springs the safest city in the nation. I believe this focus will prove to be the most crucial factor in the attraction, expansion, and retention of our businesses and workforce development. Moreover, a heightened focus on establishing a safe community is essential to the quality of life for our residents, maintenance of a healthy tourism industry, and fulfilling our role in supporting our military members, veterans, and their families.

Brief overview of my strategic priorities and action plan:

Crime

-I will be personally involved in improving public safety employee retention, recruitment, and community relations.

-There will be a renewed emphasis on arresting all criminals.

-I will lead a coalition to repeal legislation that makes it easier for people to commit crimes and legislation that creates personal liability for first responders lawfully performing their duties.

-I will impose a city-wide zero tolerance policy for panhandling and violators will be arrested.

-Improving response times and protecting private property will receive greater emphasis.

Growth & Development

-I will implement a more balanced infrastructure improvement plan for our streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and parks. Our older neighborhoods will be elevated to the same standard as our newer developments.

-Homelessness will be managed as a community initiative.

*I will eliminate codes that hinder people from using their property to provide shelter.

*The private sector, faith-based organizations, and non-profit community will be encouraged to financially invest in new and innovative non-government housing solutions.

*I will support relocating individuals and families that desire housing in other communities.

-I support flexible zoning proposals that maximize private property rights.

-My policy decisions regarding the growth and expansion of our city will focus on preparing and responding to our on-going drought conditions and risk for wildfires.

-I believe that it’s not the government’s job to use tax-payer funding to artificially influence the affordable housing market.

-I support community partnerships, initiatives, and volunteerism designed to improve our overall health and wellness, cleanliness, safety, and quality of life.

-I will strongly oppose the government’s use of smart technology to collect and use our citizen’s personal information without express consent.

Supply Chain Management & Energy

-Supply chain management of essential goods and services will be a strategic priority.

*I will propose and support innovative local solutions to increase the availability and access to essential goods and services.

-I will propose policies and infrastructure improvements that protect the reliability and availability of our power grid.

-I will fight against onerous Federal and State carbon emissions and renewable energy standards that impact our Home Rule Authority or personal sovereignty.

