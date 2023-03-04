In-depth interview with City of Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Christopher Mitchell

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article for an in-depth interview with the candidate.

Name: Christopher Mitchell

Mailing Address: 6660 Delmonico Drive, Suite D228, Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Phone Number: 520-780-7393

E-mail address: campaign@patriotcowboyrevolution.com(link sends e-mail)

Website: patriotcowboyrevolution.com

KKTV 11 News provided the candidate with the following questions for a bio.

Hometown: Alamogordo, New Mexico

How long have you lived in Colorado Springs: 26 years

Education: BS Electrical and Computer Engineering, New Mexico State University, 1994

Profession: Electrical Engineering Contractor

Previously held and current elected positions: None, Ran for Colorado’s 5th Congressional District in 2022

Top priorities for Colorado Springs

1. “Brass Tacks” communication and problem solving style

2. Fiscal responsibility and accountability in Government

3. Advocate for Colorado Springs Public Safety

4. Pro-resident, “Graduated Growth Planning”, stance on Land Use,

Development, and Infrastructure

5. Open Space Conservation and Community Park Development

6. “Clean City” policies addressing trash cleanup, homeless populations,

and gang violence.

